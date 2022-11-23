Tehran, Kyiv discuss alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine

"Such an expert meeting did take place. I cannot disclose the details, but I can assure you that the Ukrainian side continues to take the most drastic measures to prevent the use of Iranian weapons by Russia for the war against Ukraine," the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, told to CNN.

"Ukraine has informed Iran that the consequences of complicity in the Russian aggression will be incommensurable with the potential benefits of cooperation with Russia," he added.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Iran has responded to the allegations by Ukraine and its Western patrons by acknowledging that it supplied Russia’s military with drones prior to the start of the war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN had previously told CNN that it had requested a "joint expert meeting" to consider the allegations.

"Following the alleged claims of using Iranian drones in the Ukraine conflict, Iran has requested a joint expert meeting with Ukraine authorities to consider such allegations. Significant steps have been taken so far in the collaborative dialogue between Iranian and Ukrainian defense experts, and it will continue to clear up any misunderstanding on this matter," the spokesman said.

ZZ/PR