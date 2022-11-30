Accusation on plan to produce Iran UAVs in Russia unfounded

According to Vladimir Yermakov, there is no confirmation of "speculations about alleged deliveries of Iranian UAVs to Russia."

“Now, to save face, the authors of the previous stuffing switched to the story that Russia is allegedly going to produce Iranian drones on its territory," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Again, all this is baseless assumptions, the pursuit of “fried” facts, ”added Yermakov.

He noted that in this way, they are trying to divert world attention from the topic of “restarting” the JCPOA.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin did not know where the media got information about the alleged agreement between Tehran and Moscow on the production of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia.

Iran has also rejected a report on an agreement between Tehran and Moscow to assemble Iranian-designed drones in Russia for the Ukraine war.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

MNA?PR