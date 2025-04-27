Israeli regime strikes southern Beirut with drones

"Israeli occupation military issued evacuation order for residents in Al-Hadath area of Beirut’s Dahiyeh," Al-Manar TV English webiste reported on Sunday afternoon.

"Israeli drone staged preliminary strike on the area of the evacuation order," added the AL Manar report.

"The region of the evacuation order issued by the Israeli occupation army in Beirut’s Dahiyeh is a residential area," it added.

Al-Manar later reported that an Israeli drone carried out a third strike, targeting the designated site in Hadath, Dahiyeh.

MNA