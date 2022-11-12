India’s imports from Iran doubled in current year

The latest statistics indicated that the total volume of India’s trade exchanged with Iran in the eight months of the current year in 2022 hit $1.791 billion.

Iran-India trade exchanges from January to August 2022 registered a 52 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Another statistic put the total volume of trade exchanged between the two countries of Iran and India in the first eight months of 2021 exceeded $1.176 billion at large.

According to the report, India’s export of products to Iran hit $1.384 billion, recording a 56 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

India exported $886 million worth of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran from Jan. to Aug. 2021.

India’s import of products from Iran in the first eight months of the current year hit $407 million, showing a considerable 40 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, India imported $290 million worth of goods from Iran from Jan. to Aug. 2021.

Rice and tea accounted for the most important products exported from India to Iran in this period. India exported $913 and $60 million worth of rice and tea to the Islamic Republic of Iran respectively in the first eight months of the current year in 2022.

In addition, Iran exported $102 million and $101 million worth of oil products and fresh fruits to India in this period respectively.

