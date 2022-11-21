Raeisi hopes Tehran-Astaneh to be further strengthened

"The relationship between Tehran and Astana has constantly been growing and I hope that the interactions and relations between the two countries will be further strengthened during the new term of your Excellency's presidency," President Ebrahim Raeisi told re-elected Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Raeisi further said that "The 18th meeting of the Tehran-Astana Cooperation Commission will be held in the near future, which can have fruitful and effective results for implementing bilateral agreements and enhancing the level of relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field," president Raeisi added.

The re-elected Kazakh president, for his part, said that Iran is a close neighbor and friend for Kazakhstan, and the two countries have many capacities and shared dfields to expand bilateral and regional cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that he has ordered his respective government to cooperate maximumly to strengthen and deepen the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

