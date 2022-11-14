Russia, US officials holding talks in Turkey amid tensions

A Turkish official declined to comment on whether talks were taking place, while the Kremlin said it could neither confirm nor deny the report, Reuters reported.

Russian newspaper Kommersant did not provide details on the purpose of the talks but said the meeting had not been publicly announced beforehand. Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, is reportedly part of Russia's delegation, it said.

Turkey has often presented itself as an arbiter between Moscow and the West since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It helped broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on exporting grain from blockaded Black Sea ports in July.

