Netherlands to allocate $25.7 mn to support Ukraine

"In total, we contribute 25 million euros to support Ukraine's armed forces with combat food rations, first aid kits, ambulances, fuel trucks, and drone jammers," Hoekstra at a joint press conference with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Hague, Sputnik reported.

Hoekstra also said that the country will continue to support Ukraine with sanctions, humanitarian aid, and accountability, and the Netherlands will contribute an additional 20 million euros for NATO's trust fund for Ukraine.

ZZ/PR