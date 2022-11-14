US Congress unprecedentedly seeks to arm Taiwan: report

The Washington Post in a report announced that mindful of lessons learned from Russia’s war in Ukraine, Congress is pushing to arm and train Taiwan in advance of any potential military attack by China, but whether the aid materializes could depend on President Biden himself.

Deliberations on an unprecedented package of billions of dollars in military assistance to Taiwan come as Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Bali on Monday, with maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait a top item of discussion.

