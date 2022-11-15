Russia firmly stopped attempts to undermine national security

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that despite hostile attempts to undermine Russian sovereignty, the country managed to put a barrier on them, Sputnik reported.

He noted that such attempts always start with an installation of historical myths instead of reality, pointing out the Ukrainian case.

"Attempts by a number of states to rewrite, and reshape world history are becoming more and more aggressive. And, by and large, they have an obvious goal in relation to our society: to divide, disorient, and weaken Russia, ultimately undermining its sovereignty, to loosen it," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian patriotic educations committee Pobeda.

Putin stressed that attempts to falsify history are part of a western smear campaign against Russia, which aims to create a pretext for anti-Russian aggression. He drew a comparison between modern Ukrainian politicians and Nazi collaborators during WWII, who tried to conceal their treason and crimes against their own people.

The president stressed that Russia's values remain solid: continuity of generations, respect for tradition and firm moral guidelines.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that western states pursue anti-Russian policies, demanding the country act against its own national interest. At the same time, they turned a blind eye to many signs of neo-Nazi ideology in Ukraine, allowing Kiev to freely and openly praise Nazi collaborators and mass murderers as heroes, and to discriminate against the Russian-speaking population.

MNA/PR