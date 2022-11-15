Borrell says appearance of EU rapid reaction force in 2023

The creation of an EU rapid reaction force is spelled out in the Europe-wide defense strategy, Strategic Compass, which was adopted in March of this year, according to Josep Borrell, News Armenia website. reported.

The European rapid reaction force is to consist of a 5,000-strong corps.

Under the new defense strategy, EU countries will also have to conduct regular joint exercises at sea and on land, increase military mobility, and strengthen civil and military missions under the Common Defense and Security Policy. However, as Borrell explained, it is not a question of creating a single European army.

MNA/PR