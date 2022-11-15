  1. World
Borrell says appearance of EU rapid reaction force in 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The EU Rapid Reaction Force should be ready for deployment in 2023, EU High Representative for Security Josep Borrell said before a meeting of EU defense ministers.

The creation of an EU rapid reaction force is spelled out in the Europe-wide defense strategy, Strategic Compass, which was adopted in March of this year, according to Josep Borrell, News Armenia website. reported.

The European rapid reaction force is to consist of a 5,000-strong corps.

Under the new defense strategy, EU countries will also have to conduct regular joint exercises at sea and on land, increase military mobility, and strengthen civil and military missions under the Common Defense and Security Policy. However, as Borrell explained, it is not a question of creating a single European army.

