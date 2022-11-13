Kuleba comments on possible meeting with Russian counterpart

The diplomat made the remarks to the media on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), currently ongoing in Cambodia.

“He did not ask for a meeting, as is customary in diplomacy. If he does so, we will carefully consider his request, taking into account all aspects and realities of the current situation,” Kuleba stated, without elaborating if Kyiv would actually agree to hold such a meeting, should Moscow ever send a request.

A Ukrainian news source also reported that the Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia considers the dialogue between the two Ukrainian and Russian sides in the second half of 2023 as probable.

According to Russia Today, Ukraine has repeatedly sent mixed signals about the prospects of negotiating with Russia in an attempt to put an end to the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had earlier said Kyiv had not “closed the door” for such talks while reiterating his refusal to negotiate with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

MP/PR