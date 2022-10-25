Iran to play Nicaragua in empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran

The friendly will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Nov. 10. in the absence of fans. The decision was made in coordination meeting which took place on Tuesday, according to Tehran Times's report.

Team Melli will play the Central American side, ranked 142nd, as part of the preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Team Melli will also face Tunisia on Nov. 16 in Doha in their last friendly game before the World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group B of the World Cup along with England, Wales and the U.S.

Iran will meet England on Nov. 21 in their opening match.

KI/TT