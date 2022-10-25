  1. Sports
Oct 25, 2022, 1:59 PM

Iran to play Nicaragua in empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran

Iran to play Nicaragua in empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Iran national football team will play Nicaragua in Tehran Azadi Stadium without the presence of spectators.

The friendly will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Nov. 10. in the absence of fans. The decision was made in coordination meeting which took place on Tuesday, according to Tehran Times's report.

Team Melli will play the Central American side, ranked 142nd, as part of the preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Team Melli will also face Tunisia on Nov. 16 in Doha in their last friendly game before the World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group B of the World Cup along with England, Wales and the U.S.

Iran will meet England on Nov. 21 in their opening match.

KI/TT

News Code 192872
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News