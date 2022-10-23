Iran to play Nicaragua, Tunisia ahead of World Cup

According to the website of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the vice president of the federation, said, "In continuation of preparation process of the national team (Team Melli) for a strong presence in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the time of the last friendly match of this team with Nicaragua has been decided, and the Team Mealli will play in the fourth preparatory meeting with the Nicaraguan national team."

He said, "The national teams of Iran and Nicaragua will face each other on November 10, 2022, in Tehran at 19:30 Tehran Local Time."

Mohammad Nabi added, "Team Melli will face the Tunisian national football team in their last preparatory meeting before the start of the World Cup. This meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 16 in Doha, Qatar."

