Iran beat Qatar at 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran defeated Qatar in the U20 AFC Asian Cup on Wednesday.

Mohammad Amin Hezbavi scored the only goal of the match to give Iran a win against Qatar in their first match at the U20 AFC Asian Cup on Wednesday.

He found the back of the net in a penalty shootout in the 65th minute.

The players of Abdolsamad Marfavi met Qatar's coach Inaki Abadia’s men in Uzbekistan.

According to Tehran Times, with that win, Iran have now advanced to the quarterfinals.

Iran will face Australia on Saturday, while Qatar will have to defeat Vietnam to keep their hopes alive.

