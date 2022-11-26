  1. Iran
Nov 26, 2022, 9:15 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 26

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, November 26.

Kayhan:

Violators of human rights draft resolution against Iran

Iran defeats Wales 2-0

Iran:

Unity to bring about miracle

Team Melli beats Wales 2-0

Jame Jam:

Iran beats Wales, preparing to play US

Javan:

Iran beats Dragons in Qatar

Shargh:

Iran returns to scene of World Cup

Asia:

Iran among top 10 automobile producers in Iran

Etela'at:

Joyful victory of Iran Team Melli in Qatar

Raeisi: US, allies to be slapped in face

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Tehran's reaction to anti-Iran human rights resolution

Iran boosting security in NW borders

