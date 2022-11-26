Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 26

Kayhan:
Violators of human rights draft resolution against Iran
Iran defeats Wales 2-0
Iran:
Unity to bring about miracle
Team Melli beats Wales 2-0
Jame Jam:
Iran beats Wales, preparing to play US
Javan:
Iran beats Dragons in Qatar
Shargh:
Iran returns to scene of World Cup
Asia:
Iran among top 10 automobile producers in Iran
Etela'at:
Joyful victory of Iran Team Melli in Qatar
Raeisi: US, allies to be slapped in face
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Tehran's reaction to anti-Iran human rights resolution
Iran boosting security in NW borders
