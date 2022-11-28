  1. Politics
UK confirms transfer of "Brimstone 2" missiles to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The British Defense Ministry confirmed that it has provided “Brimstone 2” precision-guided missiles to Ukraine.

The missiles are part of a military aid package. They were designed to be launched from aircraft at ground targets, but, according to the UK ministry, Ukrainian ground forces have successfully employed Brimstone to destroy armored vehicles and tanks.

"This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advances," the UK Ministry of Defense said, Yahoo reported.

Brimstone 2 is an upgraded version of the Brimstone missile system. The missile now has an improved homing head, modular design, improved airframe, and updated software.

Launched from the air, it has a range of up to 60 kilometers, while from the ground it can hit targets from 10-12 kilometers away. It also has laser guidance.

The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that the transfer of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine will delay the negotiations process and achieve a solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

