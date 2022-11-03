Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 3

Kayhan:
Leader: Riots part of enemy hybrid war
Iran:
Iran-Russia to ink contract worth $40bn next week
Iranian nation defeated enemy in recent events: Leader
Jam-e Jam:
Javan:
Leader says Iranian nation will benefit from blessings of young generation
Khorasan:
Message of Iran's resistance must be conveyed to world
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Leader calls on officials not to repeat past shortcomings
Shahrvand:
Arman-e Melli:
Iran FM: Iranian delegation to visit Vienna
Asia:
Iran wins two awards at 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival
Aftab:
Resistance, fight against arrogance slogan of 13th Aban day
Leader calls young people protesting in streets as his children
Ebtekar:
Ghalibaf: World more beautiful without US
Etela'at:
Iran to follow path of progress, justice: Raeisi
