Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 3

Kayhan:

Leader: Riots part of enemy hybrid war

Iran:

Iran-Russia to ink contract worth $40bn next week

Iranian nation defeated enemy in recent events: Leader

Jam-e Jam:

Prepare yourself for Iran's prominent role in new world order: Leader

Javan:

Leader says Iranian nation will benefit from blessings of young generation

Khorasan:

Message of Iran's resistance must be conveyed to world

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Leader calls on officials not to repeat past shortcomings

Shahrvand:

Arman-e Melli:

Iran FM: Iranian delegation to visit Vienna

Asia:

Iran wins two awards at 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival

Aftab:

Resistance, fight against arrogance slogan of 13th Aban day

Leader calls young people protesting in streets as his children

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf: World more beautiful without US

Etela'at:

Iran to follow path of progress, justice: Raeisi

