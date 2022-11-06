Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 6

Javan:

Successful test-launching of 'Ghaem 100' satellite carrier

FM Amir-Abdollahain calls recent riots in Iran as US B plan

Khorasan:

Iran in new world order

Shargh:

Amir-Abdollahain rejects US claims regarding drones

Shahrvand:

Kayhan:

US received message of Iran Nov. 4 rallies

White House withdraws from Biden's claims

Zionist regime not to see coming 25 years

Aftab:

Real dialogue to pave way for creativity, Govt. Spox. says

Etemad:

Amir-Abdollahain: Iran sent a number of drones to Russia before Ukraine war

Etela'at:

Iran FM: Tehran opened way for dialogue

Iran:

Enemy defeated in destabilizing Iran, Raeisi to students

