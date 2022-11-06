Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 6

Javan:
Successful test-launching of 'Ghaem 100' satellite carrier
FM Amir-Abdollahain calls recent riots in Iran as US B plan
Khorasan:
Iran in new world order
Shargh:
Amir-Abdollahain rejects US claims regarding drones
Shahrvand:
Kayhan:
US received message of Iran Nov. 4 rallies
White House withdraws from Biden's claims
IRGC test-launches 'Ghaem 100' satellite carrier successfully
Zionist regime not to see coming 25 years
Aftab:
Real dialogue to pave way for creativity, Govt. Spox. says
Etemad:
Amir-Abdollahain: Iran sent a number of drones to Russia before Ukraine war
Etela'at:
Iran FM: Tehran opened way for dialogue
Iran:
Enemy defeated in destabilizing Iran, Raeisi to students
