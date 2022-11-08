Bin Salman to visit Pakistan on November 21: Report

A special Suadi security team will visit Pakistan to scrutinize the security situation ahead of the visit, sources said.

According to diplomatic sources, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan on November 21. The Saudi PM would is expected to announce an additional bailout package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan.

Sources say that the MBS visit would also mark the initiation of hefty Saudi investments in Pakistan, and multiple Saudi petroleum agreements would also be finalized. An agreement on the establishment of an oil refinery by KSA is also expected amid the visit.

KSA would also assist in the establishment of a modern oil refinery in Gawadar, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 28 said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz recently concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.

MNA/PR