Iran military delegation arrives in Pakistan

The Iranian military delegation headed by Brigadier General "Nasser Mokhtarzadeh", deputy chairman of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, on Monday afternoon.

Upon their arrival at Jinnah International Airport, they were welcome by Pakistani officials, as well as Iran's Consul General in Karachi, "Hassan Noorian" and Colonel "Mustafa Ghanbarpour", the military attachés of Iran.

The Iranian military delegation is scheduled to participate in an international conference on the sidelines of IDEAS exhibition which is about artificial intelligence.

Experts will highlight the growing role of artificial intelligence in defense technology at the four-day event.

A large number of exhibitors from around the world will display advanced models of drones, submarines, missiles, fighter jets, tanks and weapons.

The IDEAS-2022 will be held at Karachi Expo Centre for the 11 the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) on 15 th - 18 th November 2022.

