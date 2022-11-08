No country even superpowers dare to attack Iran

"After 40 years, no one and no country, even those who claim to be superpowers, dare to invade Iran and even think about it," Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said, adding that the enemies wish to partition Iran, cause insecurity and destruction, disrupt the economy and production, and hinder the country's scientific and technological progress but they will never achieve their vicious goals.

He noted that the enemies did everything they could during the recent riots that hit Iran, planning and organizing them and providing intelligence and financial services to rioters.

Stressing the importance of remaining vigilant, the commander said that separatist groups and Persian-language satellite networks and messengers and the like are also directly involved and responsible for field command.

General Mousavi reminded that the Americans had admitted more than 10 years ago to have resorted to smartphones and applications to obtain their goals in Iran. "They themselves said that millions of internet users were their soldiers. We should be vigilant.

He also pointed to the country's achievements in defense industry, particularly the recent inauguration of the production line of the long-range 'Sayyad B4' missile, and said only a few countries have such a combination of technologies.

The Iranian nation should become aware of the country's advancements and the path towards independence, stating that the enemies are fearful of Iran's power and capabilities, Mousavi noted.

MNA/