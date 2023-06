Ashkan Moradi and Mehran Sajjadi each won gold medals in the 120 kg and 60 kg weight categories respectively.

Over 60 athletic academies from 80 countries participated in the Dubai World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship was held from June 16-18, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

