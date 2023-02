Soheil Akbarpour snatched gold at the weight class of 85kg and Reza Shafiei bagged silver at the weight category of +94kg.

Mehran Sattar, Soheil Akbarpour, and Reza Shafiei have previously received bronze at the event.

Over 500 athletes from 30 countries in Asia participated in the Ju-Jitsu tournament.

