Iraqi PMU pounds 6 ISIL hideouts with artillery

Hashd al-Sha’abi artillery unit targeted hideouts belonging to ISIL terrorists near the administrative border of Diyala and Saladin province in Iraq.

Iraqi PMU has started a large-scale operation in two axes in the Ain al Layla region in Iraq to clear the remnants of ISIL.

Earlier on October 22, Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that it has shelled 4 ISIL positions in two days.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

RHM/IRN84933155