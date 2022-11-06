Iran wins 2022 Intl. Beach Soccer Cup after beating Brazil

The Iranian team won the Brazilian team 2-1 in the final match of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Sunday.

Iran had previously defeated Paraguay, US, and Japan in Group B of the competition to reach the semi-finals while beating the host UAE to reach the final against Brazil.

With this win, Iran took revenge for the 6-2 defeat against the Brazilian team in the final of the 2016 cup.

Now, Iran has won the title four times equalizing with Russia.

Earlier today, Paraguay beat the UAE 4-1 to win the bronze medal.

KI