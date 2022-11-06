  1. Sports
Nov 6, 2022, 8:35 PM

Iran wins 2022 Intl. Beach Soccer Cup after beating Brazil

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – The national Iranian beach soccer team became the champion of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup after beating Brazil in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

The Iranian team won the Brazilian team 2-1 in the final match of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Sunday.

Iran had previously defeated Paraguay, US, and Japan in Group B of the competition to reach the semi-finals while beating the host UAE to reach the final against Brazil.

With this win, Iran took revenge for the 6-2 defeat against the Brazilian team in the final of the 2016 cup.

Now, Iran has won the title four times equalizing with Russia.

Earlier today, Paraguay beat the UAE 4-1 to win the bronze medal.

