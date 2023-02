Iran, the two-time winner of the AFC finals, was drawn with the UAE – also a two-time winner – Malaysia and Uzbekistan in Group B.

The finals in Pattaya (March 16-26) will be the 10th edition of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.

Group A consists of Thailand, Bahrain, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Group C features Japan, Lebanon, China as well as Indonesia.

Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, and Kyrgyzstan are in Group D.

