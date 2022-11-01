Iran starts 2022 Intl. Beach Soccer Cup with beating Paraguay

Mohammad Mokhtari, Ali Mrshekari (two goals), Mohammad Ahmadzadeh, Mehdi Shirmohammadi were on target for Team Melli, Tehran Times reported.

Iran will play the US and Japan for its next matches.

In its eleventh edition, the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup is the most prestigious annual competition in the sand version of the game. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup takes place every two years.

The national Iranian team known as the Team Melli in Iran was drawn to Group B along with the US, Japan and Paraguay. Group A consists of the UAE, Brazil, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

After a round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will meet in the semifinals and subsequent finals. The third and fourth place teams will compete for places 5th-8th. All matches take place on the main stadium at Kite Beach in Dubai.

Russia is the most successful team, having won four tournaments.

Iran has won the title three times.