Syria responds to al-Nusra terrorists attacks on Idlib Zone

Al-Watan newspaper also announced on Wednesday that the Syrian army has strengthened its presence in the eastern desert of this country.

In this operation, the Syrian army destroyed the hideouts of ISIL terrorists in the desert.

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group has shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing, Sputnik reported.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"There was one attack in the Idlib province, and one in Hama," he added.

Maj. Gen. Yegorov said one Syrian soldier was wounded in Idlib in a sniper fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

