Top officials stress being in close contact with people

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – The heads of three power branches of the Iranian government emphasized Raeisi, Ejei, and Ghalibaf stressed the necessity of being in close contact with people in Saturday's joint meeting.

In Saturday evening meeting of the heads of the three branches, which was hosted by Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in the office of the President, the need to accelerate the submission of the Seventh Development Plan of the country through the Plan and Budget Organisation to the government and the Islamic Consultative Assembly was emphasized.

The heads of the executive, legislative and judicial branches also called the presence of all the officials at different levels in public gatherings, especially the young, necessary.
In this meeting, it was emphasized to strengthen the cooperation and interaction of the three branches for more serious follow-up and double and coordinated efforts to solve the problems and shortcomings.

