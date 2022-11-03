Murder attempt on Pakistan ex-PM failed (+VIDEO)

The former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been shot in the leg in what his supporters have called an assassination attempt, The Sun reported.

According to local news channels, shots were fired near the convoy of Khan as he led a protest march in Islamabad.

Four people were injured and Imran Khan was hit in the leg and was rushed to hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The former prime minister was doing so in a bid to call for snap elections after being removed from office in April.

As of yet, there have been no further reports on Khan’s injury.

RHM/