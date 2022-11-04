  1. Politics
Iran condemns assassination attempt against Imran Khan

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the assassination attempt against the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kan'ani, spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry condemned the assassination attempt against the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign ministry spokesperson also prayed to God for the speedy recovery of the former Pakistani prime minister and the others injured in the incident.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday, as he waved to crowds from atop a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march in Islamabad to pressure the government for early elections.

His part announced country-wide protests would be held on Friday.

MNA

News Code 193232

