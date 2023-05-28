2 Yemeni children killed in landmine explosion

2 Yemeni brothers were killed during the explosion of landmines left by the Saudi-led coalition in an area near Al Bayda located 130 miles SE of San'a.

The explosion also left at least 2 injured.

Earlier on May 23, four children were injured in a landmine explosion in a store in the Mokha district of Yemen’s Taiz governorate.

In a recent report, the United Nations stated that landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs) had caused 121 civilian casualties in Yemen during the first quarter of 2023.

The report revealed that the majority of these casualties occurred in the governorates of Hodeidah, Al-Jawf, and Marib. Heavy rainfall in these areas dislodged explosive devices, increasing the likelihood of unintentional blasts.

Yemen is plagued by millions of landmines and UXOs scattered across its territory, posing an ongoing threat to the lives and well-being of civilians for years to come, the report added.

Since late 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a deadly military conflict between the Houthi group and the internationally-recognized government

RHM/5795967