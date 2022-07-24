Mine blast in Yemen leaves 3 killed, injured

According to Yemeni sources, the incident occurred in the Yemeni Al Jawf province.

Two civilians were killed and one other was injured during the blast.

Last Thursday, a mine explosion in Yemen's Al Hudaydah province also left 4 civilians killed.

According to Yemeni officials, 19 civilians were killed and injured during the past month due to the explosion of mines and cluster bombs left over from the attacks of the Saudi coalition on Al Hudaydah.

Yemeni sources on Sunday also reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen 205 times during the past 24 hours.

Flying the coalition's reconnaissance and spying aircraft over the Yemeni provinces of Sa'ada, Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Marib are among the ceasefire violations doen by Saudis, according to the reports.

The Saudi coalition forces targeted the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees, as well as the houses of Yemeni civilians, in different provinces of the country with heavy artillery, and rocket and mortar attacks.

The ceasefire in other Yemeni provinces is also being violated by the Saudi coalition.

