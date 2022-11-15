VIDEO: 8 dead after stone quarry collapsed in Inida's Mizoram

According to Hnahthial DC R Lalremsanga, the bodies of 8 out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday. Search operations which were on all night will continue till all the missing persons are found, he added.
TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – At least 8 bodies were recovered from the site of a stone quarry collapse at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl, a police official said on Tuesday.
News Code 193681
Your Comment