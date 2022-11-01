Iran ready to create transit corridor between Armenia, PG

Rostam Ghasemi made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan during which it was decided that Iranian companies cooperate with Armenia in the construction of tunnels, roads, and buildings.

Based on the agreement between the two countries, they decided to complete and develop the north-south corridor from the Nordooz border to Varzeqan and Tabriz, he added.

Due to the fact that Iran has good experience in the field of housing construction under the title of National Housing Movement, Iranian construction companies will start activity in Armenia, Ghasemi said.

More than 200 million tons of goods are transited in the north of Iran, which can be considered a good opportunity for developing exchanges between the two countries, the Iranian minister noted.

Emphasizing the fact that Iran is the fourth largest producer of cement in the world and has also been effective in the field of steel production, Ghasemi said that Iranian producers of cement, steel, and construction materials will be introduced to Armenia.

