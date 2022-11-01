Iran's gas exports to Armenia to double: official

Iran and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation in the energy field earlier today.

Majid Chegeni, the deputy minister of oil for gas affairs and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) CEO, said, “Today (Tuesday) at the same time as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Iran, he signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Iran besides an agreement to extend a gas for power barter agreement 2030.”

He continued: “Based on this, according to the increase in the volume of exported gas, the electricity bartering rate will also be modified.”

The CEO of NIGC stated: “Now we export one million cubic meters of gas to Armenia on a daily basis, which will be doubled based on the new memorandum.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the official invitation of President Ebrahim Raeisi, at the head of a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials, and was officially welcomed by the Iranian president at the presidential compound.

