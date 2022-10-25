Iran, Russia discuss constructing Rashat-Astara railway

In continuation of talks between Iran and Russia for the partnership in the construction of the strategic Rasht-Astara Railroad, Iran and Russian transport officials met virtually on October 25 to further discuss the details.

In the meeting, Deputy Transport Minister Shahriyar Afandizadeh along with a technical delegation met with Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Zverev, and agreed on a couple of details.

They agreed on the rail track gauge 1435 mm as the international standard gauge which completes Iran railway network.

As Azerbaijan is a transit country in this partnership, there will be a trilateral agreement between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia for having the logistic center in Astara (Azerbaijan).

They also discussed financing methods for the construction of the railroad which will be finally decided within a week.

15 million tons railway transit has been predicted annually along the route which is completing International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). Before the completion of this route, freight transit is currently through multimodal transport (maritime, road, rail).

Previously, during the first trilateral meeting of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia dedicated to the prospects of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) on September 8 in Baku, the parties signed a trilateral statement for development of the INSTC.

The statement was signed by Azerbaijan and Russia's deputy prime ministers, Shahin Mustafayev and Alexander Novak and Iran's transport (Roads and Development) minister, Rostam Ghasemi, in which they emphasized increased cooperation in the INSTC, particularly completing construction of Rasht-Astara Railroad.

