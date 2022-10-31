Italy, France plan to send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

The delivery of SAMP-T to Ukraine will probably take place in the form of the sixth military aid package of the Italian government to Kyiv, which must be approved by this government in mid-November, reported Italian newspaper La Repubblica, citing its own sources.

The media, however, notes that intentions to transfer such weapons to Ukraine may face political conflicts.

If nevertheless, the decision to supply SAMP-T is made, then Italy will transfer radars and France will transfer launchers.

Currently, there are very few such systems — 10 are in service in France and another 5 in Italy.

In addition, Italy can transfer to Ukraine its Spada/Aspide ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems, which have been decommissioned but are still capable of shooting down aircraft and drones.

Recently Volodymyr Zelensky called on Italy and France to provide the SAMP-T system as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February, Western countries have been providing all kinds of aid to Ukraine.

ZZ/FNA14010809000002