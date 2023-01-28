Italy, France to purchase about 700 missiles for Ukraine

Italy and France will give Ukraine the “most valuable” gift since the start of the special military operation – Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles.

According to Il Messaggero, it is planned to purchase 700 units, some of which will go to Kyiv.

“The Sump-T air defense system equipment from aircraft, missiles, and drones is the most valuable, in terms of weapons, that Italy can give Ukraine."

He said that the “Russians” use some of the most advanced and modern cruise missiles, so “the umbrella for these systems should be as strong as possible.”

According to Tricario, the Sump-T is a highly accurate system, optimized not only for aircraft but also for rockets flying at speeds well above the speed of sound and maneuvering in the final stages of an attack.

However, due to the complexity and high manufacturability, not everyone will be able to use this system.

In this regard, it is necessary to train the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the skills to control such devices, the military said.

Earlier, Life said that Western partners announced the allocation of new military assistance to Kyiv. In particular, the United States decided to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and Germany – 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

MNA/PR