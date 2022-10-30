  1. Politics
Iran strategy in confronting threat relies on all-out defense

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – On the occasion of Passive Defense Week, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Sunday evening and said that the strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting threats depends on the comprehensive defense.

With a deep understanding of all threats and especially the modern threats, organizations and institutes affiliated to the Ministry of Defense along with other organizations of the Armed Forces have put passive defense measures at the top of their agenda, the statement added.

As it is reiterated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the issue of the passive defense is a very important issue and the importance of the passive defense increases day by day.

The strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in decisive confronting threats depends on all-out defense, so, all components of the national power should be used optimally in providing maximum interests and national security of the country.

Passive defense is one of the best defense methods that reduces the vulnerability of national infrastructures and vital, sensitive and important centers and ensures the continuation of essential activities and ultimately national stability, the statement added.

