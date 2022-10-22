Strengthening missile power Iran's MoD main plan

"Defense progress is actually a sign of scientific progress and the development of the military and defense industry is a move towards the acquisition of modern knowledge and technologies," Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

"Despite the intensification of cruel sanctions in the last two decades, the actions of the defense industry have been very effective in producing power, authority and deterrence, and this has made Iran one of the top countries in the world in the field of defense and military," he added.

The Iranian minister noted, "The countries that have activities and achievements in the field of missile defense are known as powerful countries in the world, and today the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the countries that has the technology to manufacture various munitions and missiles, is considered as a powerful country in the world."

"Today, we are among the few countries in the world that, relying on domestic capabilities, produces the most advanced anti-missile defense systems which will make the enemies regret the thought of any possible aggression," he added.

