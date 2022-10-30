Antonov blasts US reaction to Sevastopol terrorist attack

"Washington's reaction to the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous. We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime. Instead, all the indications that the British military specialists were involved in organizing today's massive strike with the use of drones, are disregarded," the envoy said as quoted by the embassy’s press service.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that the Kyiv regime had carried out a terrorist attack on the warships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels in Sevastopol, using nine drones and seven marine autonomous surface vehicles.

The ministry pointed out that the attacked ships are involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor, as part of the international initiative on exports of agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports.

The ministry said that preparations for the terrorist attack on Sevastopol and the training of the military personnel of the 73rd Marine Special Operations Center were carried out under the supervision of British specialists, who were stationed in the city of Ochakov, Nikolayev Region.

As the Defense Ministry pointed out, representatives of that unit of the British Navy were involved in the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

RHM/PR