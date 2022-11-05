Russia urges for talks instead of pumping up Kyiv with arms

"Regarding new decisions of the American administration on additional supplies of weapons to Ukraine, I would like to point out that our so-called partners continue with a wrong policy believing that the problem can be solved on the battlefield and keep spending more energy and means. Now they are amassing armed forces near the Russian borders," Antonov told journalists commenting on a new package of US military aid for Kyiv.

"The developing situation is extremely alarming," he said. "In fact, in Ukraine, on Ukrainian soil, we are fighting not against the Ukrainians, but against the collective West, which tries to undermine the foundations of Russia, to exhaust us, to deplete us of all economic and military resources, and to stage a situation, in which Russia would never have a chance to negotiate equally with the Western countries on the international arena," the diplomat stressed.

However, according to Antonov, Russia will manage to win no matter what Washington is trying to do.

"We have no other way out and no doubts that we pursue the right cause and we will win," he noted, according to TASS.

Antonov said that the present-day situation cannot be solved on a battlefield and the West should start looking to settle it by means of negotiations.

"We must think today not about pumping up Kyiv with additional weapons, but about how to find a negotiating solution. It is impossible to completely solve the problem on the battlefield," he said.

Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh announced on Friday that under the new package of assistance, Ukraine would receive 90 refurbished T-72 tanks, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones, HAWK air defense systems, and other means.