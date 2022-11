Zahra Ghanbari scored for Iran before the break and Belarussian forward Karina Olkhovik levelled the score.

Iran had defeated Belarus 1-0 in their first friendly on Saturday.

These friendlies were part of the National Team’s preparation in their 10-day training camp which started on Nov. 6.

Under leadership of Azmoun, Iran finished runners-up at the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship in July.

