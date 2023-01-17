Iran to face three teams in CAFA Women's Futsal C'ships 2023

In their first match, Iranian sportswomen will face Kyrgyzstan on January 28.

On January 27, Iran's female futsal players are scheduled to meet Tajikistan on January 28.

Iranian players will have a match with Uzbekistan on January 30.

From January 25 to 31, Tashkent is set to host the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship-2023 international futsal tournament.

The previous edition of the tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 8 to 20 and Iran finished in second place.

