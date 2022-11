The Iranian national women's known as Team Melli in Iran is scheduled to play the European team on Nov. 12 and 15 at the Ararat Stadium.

Iran coach Maryam Azmoun has invited 35 players to the National Team for holding a 10-day training camp in Tehran from Nov. 6.

Under the leadership of Azmoun, Iran finished runners-up at the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship in July.

