Idaho shooting in US kills two, injures four people

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The Boise Towne Square shopping centre is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest, ITV reported.

Police on Monday evening said that the suspect was in critical condition at a hospital and that the officer who was hurt had been treated and released. Police haven't released any other information about the victims, officer or the suspect.

The mall had been secured by Monday evening, and police said it would remain closed as the investigation continues.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, including a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time.

When the officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect.

“There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer's injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody,” Lee said.

He said investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

