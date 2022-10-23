Xi Jinping secures historic third term as China’s leader

Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC's Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.

Xi is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be formally announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March next year.

The CCP also named a seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) led by Xi, its inner circle of power dominated by the party leader’s allies.

On Sunday, the new Central Committee, consisting of 205 people, approved the Politburo of 25 people and the Standing Committee of the Politburo. The Standing Committee's new members include Li Qiang, Ding Xuexiang, Cai Qi, and Li Xi.

Speaking to reporters after securing his third term, Xi Jinping for his part underscored that China and “the world” need each other.

“China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China. After more than 40 years of unwavering efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles - rapid economic development and long-term social stability,” he pointed out.

Xi insisted that the CPC is capable of performing “new and greater miracles during a new march into a new era.” He urged the party to “strengthen its historical confidence and initiative, as well as fight boldly and achieve victories.”

Separately, China's President thanked the reporters, saying “throughout this week, journalists and media representatives actively covered the [20th CPC] Congress, conveying the party’s position to the whole world.”

“Thank you all for this. I urge you to travel more across China, and speak objectively about the country and the CPC”, Xi added.

