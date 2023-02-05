Iran tops regional states in photonics: report

From 1996 to 2021, Iran's ranking in terms of scientific production in the fields of optics, photonics, and lasers increased from 46 to 10, according to Scimago Journal & Country Rank.

Among countries in the Middle East during that period, Iran ranked first, the source added.

During the mentioned period, the country's global ranking has enhanced from 54 to 11 in advanced materials, it added.

Iran has ranked first among states in the Middle East from 1996 to 2021, it further noted.

Photonics which is the physical science of light waves deals with the science behind the generation, detection, and manipulation of light.

