Oct 22, 2022, 11:20 AM

Those on plane that crashed into building in Keene died

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – A single-engine airplane crashed into a home Friday evening near an airport in New Hampshire, killing everyone on board, officials said.

The number of people who died in the crash was not disclosed by Keene, New Hampshire, city officials in an update posted online Friday. Although parts of the multi-family home erupted in flames following the crash, no fatalities were reported on the ground.

“There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately, those on the plane have perished,” Keene officials said, who described the crash as an accident and said emergency personnel were responding to the scene.

The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The transportation safety board will oversee the investigation and release updates.

